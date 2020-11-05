Local
Demonstrators In Baltimore Call For Every Vote To Be Counted

Members of Count Every Vote Maryland joined forces with religious leaders along Northern Parkway, calling for every vote in the presidential election to be counted.

“There’s no reason to stop counting votes,” one demonstrator told CBS Baltimore. “People have legally cast their votes all over the country and they need to be counted.”

The People’s Power Assembly shut down traffic in downtown Baltimore to march, saying protecting the integrity of the election is of the upmost importance.

“It’s going to take a people’s struggle to make sure there’s any form, even if it’s a distorted form, of democracy in this country,” a demonstrator there told CBS Baltimore.

