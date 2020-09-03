18-Year-Old Young Man Shot By D.C. Police After Chase

Authorities are investigating an officer-related shooting which led to the death of an 18-year-old. According to reports, police responded to a report of an armed man. When officers arrived at the scene they “encountered a number of people “in and around a vehicle.” Reportedly two of the men ran which led to a police chase and one of the fleeing men reportedly pulled out a gun. The officer fired at him. The victim, 18-year-old Deion Kay died at a local hospital.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. Body cameras were activated and are being reviewed.

Protesters have gathered outside of the home of Mayor Muriel Bowser to protest the shooting.

Source | Fox 5, WUSA 9

