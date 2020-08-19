Things in Maryland have changed up a bit when it comes to emergencies and I think it was a very smart move! Mayor Jack Young announced during a press conference “Everyone in Maryland, both residents and visitors will have the ability to text 911 in the event of an emergency.” This is a great resource for the hearing impaired and for people who have an emergency but can’t relate that message over the phone with an operator. Check out more details on this new announcement below,

Beginning Aug. 20th, MD residents & visitors will have the ability to text 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency. This enhancement will benefit everyone-especially the hearing/speech impaired. #CallifYouCanTextIfYouCant pic.twitter.com/y7qUmSRHlA — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 19, 2020

Maryland Residents Can Now Text 911 For Emergencies was originally published on 92q.com

