Early Voting Dates Announced For Maryland

ELECTION DAY IN THE USA!

Source: Diane Macdonald / Getty

Early voting in Maryland for the fall general election begins this October.

Roughly 80 early voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting October 26 and ending November 2.

Still, election officials are urging people to vote by mail ahead of the election due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is October 20.

The state will have 350 voting centers and 127 ballot drop-off boxes available on election day.

The general election is set for November 3rd.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Election 2020 , Maryland

08.13.20
