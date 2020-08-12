Local
20-Year-Old Student At Morgan State Killed In NW Baltimore Explosion

Joseph Graham

Joseph Graham Jr. had spent the night with a friend at one of the homes destroyed in Monday’s explosion.

He 20-year-old was majoring in engineering at Morgan State University.

Graham’s body was pulled from the rubble on Labyrinth Road early Tuesday morning after his grandmothers say the family’s numerous attempts to reach him on his cellphone after the explosion went unanswered.

“He had so many dreams and aspirations. It’s just heartbreaking,” said Cynthia Young, Graham’s grandmother.

Morgan State University released a statement Tuesday saying in part, “As a community we mourn the tragic loss of life as a result of this calamitous event and offer our deepest sympathies to the Graham family. We ask that you keep them and their extended family and friends in prayer.”

Close