Baltimore Indoor Dining Reopening At 25% Capacity

Indoor dining is back open in Baltimore at a reduced capacity.

Starting at 5 p.m. today (August 7), restaurants may reopen in Baltimore City for indoor dining at a 25% capacity with social distancing and face coverings on when not eating or drinking.

Any outdoor gatherings must be capped at 25 people.

Indoor gatherings, including religious facilities, retail establishments and malls, the casino and indoor recreation establishments (pool halls, roller and ice skating rinks, social and fraternal clubs), will be capped at 25 percent capacity or 25 people, whichever is lower.

