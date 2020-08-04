Gov. Hogan: Local Health Departments Banned From Ordering School Closures

Gov. Larry Hogan amended an emergency order on Monday, stripping local public health officers of the power to decide whether local schools must close.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He said the move allows private and parochial schools to have the power to keep schools open or move them online. It comes after Montgomery County issued a directive keeping private schools from holding in-person classes.

Hogan called the mandate “overly broad.”

Local health departments still have the power to close any individual facility deemed to be unsafe.

Read the governor’s order here.

This comes as the Maryland Department of Health and the Public School Superintendent Association of Maryland made the decision to postpone the 2020 high school fall and winter competition during the first semester.

“This decision comes in light of the recent announcements of local school systems to begin education virtually and provides each school system with options for the gradual increase of student engagement for the physical and social-emotional health of students,” the MPSSAA said in a statement Sunday.

They’re working on finalizing a hybrid two-semester plan focused on student engagement options for the first semester and a modified competition season for all sports during the second semester.

Source: CBS Baltimore & CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: