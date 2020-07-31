Local
Baltimore City Leaders Calling On Residents To Stop Trying To Avoid Wearing Face Masks

US-HEALTH-VIRUS

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

A plea from Baltimore city leaders this week.

They said residents need to wear face masks instead of “trying to find loopholes.”

“I keep seeing people complaining about masks and asking for exceptions to be made,” Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said at a Thursday press conference. “Let me be clear: COVID is not making exceptions.”

Last week, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a mandate requiring everyone ges two and up to wear masks in all public places where social distancing isn’t possible.

Since then, she said the city has received a number of questions about people and businesses trying to find ways around wearing face coverings.

“Put simply, if you are outside of your home, keep the face covering somewhere on you at all times,” she said.

Dr. Dzirasa said there’s nothing political about wearing a mask.

Source: CBS Baltimore

