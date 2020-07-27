Maryland In Need Of 14,000 Election Judges Before November

Maryland election officials are issuing a major warning now that there are less than 100 days until the November general election.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The president of the Maryland Association of Election Officials says the group needs to fill vacancies for nearly 14,000 election judges before November 3rd.

The COVID-19 pandemic is to blame. Election judges tend to be older which means they’re at a higher risk for coronavirus complications.

Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging mail-in voting, but has ordered all polling sites to open on election day.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: