Watch: Video Shows MTA Bus With Passengers Caught In Floodwaters In Northeast Baltimore

BETHESDA, MD - JULY 8: Parts of the sidewalk were washed away

Severe thunderstorm roared through Maryland Wednesday evening and in Baltimore video has surfaced showing an MTA bus stuck in floodwaters.

It happened in the area of 35th Street and Hillen Road around 5:20 p.m.. The Baltimore Police Department said the bus got stuck when it drove through high water.

First responders were able to get passengers off the bus safely. A person was also rescued from a car in the area.

According to CBS Baltimore, severe storms are also possible for Thursday, but relief is on the way for the weekend.

