15 People Shot Outside of A Funeral Home On The South Side of Chicago

For the past few weeks crime and shootings have been really getting out of control in the cities of Chicago and New York. But yesterday (July 21) things got taken up a notch when more than a dozen people were injured in a shooting outside of a funeral home on Chi-Town’s South Side.

According to Associated Press the violence erupted around 6:30pm outside a funeral home in the Gresham neighborhood in the South side of Chicago when a black car sped down the street and a gunman opened fired on the attendees without warning. But things didn’t go as smoothly as planned as their intended targets shot back, causing the vehicle to come to a crashing halt before it’s occupants jumped out and sped off in different directions.

When it was all said and done 60 shell casings had hit the concrete resulting in 15 people being caught in the hail of bullets with most of the victims being women.

Most victims were taken by the Chicago Fire Department to nearby hospitals in serious condition, said spokesman Larry Langford. They include 10 women from the ages of 21 and 65, including one of whom was shot in the chest, police said. The 65-year-old was treated at the scene.

Other victims include a man who was shot in the chest, arm and forearm, and two men, 32 and 22, who were shot in a hand, police said. An update on the shooting posted online by police early Wednesday showed that six people were in serious condition and that the nine others were in good condition.

The victims has been attending the funeral of a young man who had been murdered in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago last week.

The shooting comes days after a weekend that saw 63 people shot in the streets of the Windy City leading to 12 victims dead. The violence spurred Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to take to her Twitter account to address the tragic funeral home shootout while calling for anyone with information to help find the perpetrators.

While families were mourning at a funeral in Auburn Gresham, cowardly gunmen opened fire, wounding 14 in a horrific mass shooting. @Chicago_Police are canvassing for evidence and street outreach teams have been deployed to provide trauma and victim support services for residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 22, 2020

Looking to capitalize on the situation and turn in another episode of political theater, Donald Trump has threatened to unleash his “Secret Police” on the streets of Chiraq to restore “law & order” while abusing citizens constitutional rights in the process. For those who aren’t aware, the Trump administration has assembled a team of nameless and unidentifiable “officers” who’ve been “arresting” peaceful protestors in the streets of Portland, Oregon and taking them to undisclosed locations without and due process. If Donald Trump’s MAGA terrorist team is doing that to white peaceful protestors in Portland, imagine what they’d do to Black and Brown “antagonists” in Chicago or New York.

Just saying.

