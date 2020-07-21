Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Republican Congressman Called Her A “F*cking B*tch”

In the increasingly partisan push-and-pull of Washington politics, testiness is becoming a hallmark between the opposing members of Congress. A line was possibly crossed however when a Republican Party congressman reportedly referred to Democratic Party congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “f*cking b*tch” after approaching her outside the U.S. Capitol steps.

New York’s Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC as she’s often referred to as, retold the story of an encounter she had Florida’s Rep. Ted Yoho, stating she was “accosted” by her Republican colleague verbally. AOC retweeted a story from The Hill regarding the reported verbal exchange between her and Yoho, hitting back at her counterpart in a caption for the retweet.

“I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday. Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done,” AOC wrote.

Witnesses to the exchange included Rep. Roger Williams, who was reported saying, “I was thinking about some issues I’ve got in my district that need to get done,” thus why he didn’t intervene when Yoho reportedly attacked Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC wrote in another tweet, “Gotta love Republican courage from Rep @RogerWilliamsTX: when he undeniably sees another man engaged in virulent harassment of a young woman, just pretend you never saw it in the most cartoonish manner possible and keep pushing. (He’s lying, by the way. He joined in w/ Yoho).”

She added in a tweet thread, “What’s wild to me @RogerWilliamsTX is why would you blatantly lie to a reporter who saw this exchange? You were yelling at me too, about “throwing urine.”

Two male congressmen who boost similar anti-poverty platforms as Ocasio-Cortez retweeted the story, both saying that Yoho has never approached either of them with the venom he reportedly displayed towards AOC.

