Racist President Trump Defends Confederate Flag & Cops Killing White Folks Like A Doof

President Donald Trump, a title he holds mostly in name and not in action, has continued to exhibit that his concerns are to only cater to his base and not all Americans. In a recent interview, the former business mogul not only defended the Confederate flag but also brushed aside the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police to center white people.

Sittig with CBS News in a story that aired this past Tuesday (July 14), Trump rambled on and on about the nation’s spiking COVID-19 problem in states with governors who grovel for his approval and the state of affairs for Black Americans still seeking justice and acknowledgment of the disparate treatment from police in comparison to white Americans.

Trump also bafflingly defended the Confederate flag despite a growing chorus of voices who say the image of the flag represents a time where oppression and bigotry ran rampant across the nation. Disregarding the critique, Trump launched into one of his classic rambling statements.

Answering CBS reporter Catherine Herridge’s question regarding the Black Lives Matter protests that cropped up after his tragic death and why so many Black Americans are dying at the hands of police, Trump had this to say.

“So are white people. So are white people,” Trump said. “What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people.”

Of course, the comments were met with logic and data with pointing to the fact that in one study, Black people were almost three times more likely to be shot and killed by police despite lower population numbers.

The Trump silliness didn’t end there, with the doofus finding a way to work in a thin defense of the Loser’s Flag, which NASCAR and the U.S. Marines have banned its usage in their respective spaces.

“I know people that like the Confederate flag, and they’re not thinking about slavery,” Trump added. “I look at NASCAR. You go to NASCAR. You had those flags all over the place. They stopped it. I just think it’s freedom of speech, whether it’s Confederate flags or Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about. It’s freedom of speech.”

The interview and the post-discussion can be seen in the video below.

