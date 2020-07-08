National
HomeNational

Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From Coronavirus Than Women

(COVID-19), desperate man going through the coronavirus quarantine at home

Source: Luis Diaz Devesa / Getty

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study.

“Women have a better response to infections than men do,” Dr. Richard Pomerantz, of Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. “Their immune system is more revved up to deal with infection.”

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

While men and women are equally as likely to contract Coronavirus, one analysis of 5,700 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in New York City showed that more than 60% were men.

Doctors say a woman’s estrogen level also helps fight the disease allowing them to recover from COVID-19 faster, leaving less complications to come up.

As a result, doctors are urging men to be extra vigilant in taking precautions.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

coronavirus

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Off-beat places to visit in Baltimore
Baltimore City Council Passes Resolution Calling On Atlas…

The Baltimore City Council passed a resolution on Monday calling on Atlas Restaurant Group to eliminate dress codes at its…
07.08.20
Antiviral medicine
Maryland Biotech Companies Helping Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

Maryland is on the forefront of research to find a COVID-19 vaccine. Three local companies are involved. Among them is…
07.08.20
B’More #PopUp: State’s Attorney’s Office Hosting Virtual Summer…

Calling all Baltimore City kids! You’re invited to join State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and 92Q’s DJ Quicksilva at the B’More…
07.08.20
Close