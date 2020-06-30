Local
HomeLocal

Car Found In The Water Near Canton Waterfront Park

Authorities are trying to figure out how a car ended up in the water in Southeast Baltimore.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

A car was recovered from Canton Waterfront Park off Boston St. around 11 p.m. Monday night.

It’s not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how the vehicle ended up in the Patapsco River.

We’ll update this story as we learn more information. 

See Also: Police: Daughter Ran Over Father With Car After Argument

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Canton , Patapsco River

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
NAACP President Cornell William Brooks Discusses August March From Selma To D.C.
NAACP Moving Headquarters From Baltimore To Washington, D.C.

The NAACP is packing up its headquarters in Baltimore and heading about 50 miles south. In a news release, the…
06.30.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Up Slightly As Total Cases Exceed…

As of Tuesday, there are now 67,559 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.30.20
Indiana Pacers v San Antonio Spurs
Rudy Gay’s Foundation Giving Out Free Masks &…

Baltimore-native Rudy Gay is giving back to his community. The Spurs player’s Flight 22 Foundation is teaming up with Pull…
06.30.20
Close