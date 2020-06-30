Car Found In The Water Near Canton Waterfront Park

Authorities are trying to figure out how a car ended up in the water in Southeast Baltimore.

A car was recovered from Canton Waterfront Park off Boston St. around 11 p.m. Monday night.

It’s not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how the vehicle ended up in the Patapsco River.

We’ll update this story as we learn more information.

Source: CBS Baltimore

