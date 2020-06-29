Police: Daughter Ran Over Father With Car After Argument

No charges filed yet against a daughter who ran over her father following an argument over the weekend.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 7800 block of Daniels Avenue in Parkville.

Police said the man was “hanging off of the vehicle after the two had argued,” at which point the daughter drove away. When she began driving, her father fell and she ran over his lower body.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led to the argument. The daughter drove away from the scene leading the police to classify the case as a hit-and-run.

Yikes.

