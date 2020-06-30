Rudy Gay’s Foundation Giving Out Free Masks & Hand Sanitizer Today In Baltimore

Baltimore-native Rudy Gay is giving back to his community.

The Spurs player’s Flight 22 Foundation is teaming up with Pull Up Neighbor for a grab-and-go giveaway at Mondawmin Mall Tuesday.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Anyone who shows up will be able to walk away with free hand sanitizer and reusable face masks to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The event will also offer voter registration services onsite to encourage Baltimore’s citizens to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections.

The community is invited to come out from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Mondawmin Mall.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: