Rudy Gay’s Foundation Giving Out Free Masks & Hand Sanitizer Today In Baltimore

Baltimore-native Rudy Gay is giving back to his community.

The Spurs player’s Flight 22 Foundation is teaming up with Pull Up Neighbor for a grab-and-go giveaway at Mondawmin Mall Tuesday.

Anyone who shows up will be able to walk away with free hand sanitizer and reusable face masks to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The event will also offer voter registration services onsite to encourage Baltimore’s citizens to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections.

The community is invited to come out from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Mondawmin Mall.

