Free Covid-19 Testing Starts Wednesday At Baltimore Convention Center

AlienCon Baltimore 2018 Day 3

The Maryland Department of Health will begin free COVID-19 testing at the Baltimore Convention Center starting on Wednesday, June 17.

Patients can schedule an appointment on the Maryland Department of Health website, according to Governor Larry Hogan.

Walk-in testing will also be offered as long as schedule slots remain available.

Testing at the Convention Center will happen on Wednesdays and Fridays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m, weather permitting.

Tests will be provided at no out-of-pocket cost to patients, and no doctor’s order is required at this site.

