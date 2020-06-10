Video Shows Great White Shark In Ocean City Waters

Boaters spotted a Great White Shark off the coast of Ocean City on Monday.

The camera caught the shark inching closer and moving around the boat at fist, but then it slowly moved further up the surface where the boaters could see it.

Great White Sharks have been seen near the waters before, including one last June that’s being tagged and tracked by OCEARCH.

Check out the full video below of the shark spotted this week.

Source: CBS Baltimore

