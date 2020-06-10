Local
HomeLocal

Video Shows Great White Shark In Ocean City Waters

Boaters spotted a Great White Shark off the coast of Ocean City on Monday.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The camera caught the shark inching closer and moving around the boat at fist, but then it slowly moved further up the surface where the boaters could see it.

Great White Sharks have been seen near the waters before, including one last June that’s being tagged and tracked by OCEARCH.

Check out the full video below of the shark spotted this week.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Great White Shark , Ocean City

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Brandon Scott
City Council President Brandon Scott Wins Baltimore Mayoral…

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has won the Democratic nomination for the city’s mayor. Remember you can always take…
06.10.20
Recycling bin
Baltimore Suspends Recycling Collections Due To COVID-19 Cases…

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works has halted recycling collections for three weeks. It comes after a significant number…
06.10.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 58K Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maryland,…

As of Monday, there are now 58,904 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.09.20
Close