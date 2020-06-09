Local
HomeLocal

Demonstrators Call For Baltimore To Defund Police Amid City Budget Discussions

Cleveland Indians v Baltimore Orioles

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Dozens of people gathered outside City Hall on Monday calling for a reallocation of funds from the Baltimore Police Department.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

It comes as the city council begins discussing and eventually voting on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Demonstrators are asking city leaders to use money set aside for police for local community organizations and services instead.

Councilman Eric Costello, the chair of the city’s budget and appropriations committee, told CBS Baltimore members are divided on whether or not to make cuts to the police department, which is slated to receive $545 million.

READ MORE

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore City police

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Cleveland Indians v Baltimore Orioles
Demonstrators Call For Baltimore To Defund Police Amid…

Dozens of people gathered outside City Hall on Monday calling for a reallocation of funds from the Baltimore Police Department.…
06.09.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 58K Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maryland,…

As of Monday, there are now 58,404 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
06.08.20
Brandon Scott
Brandon Scott Leading Baltimore Mayoral Race, Holds Narrow…

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has a 388 vote lead in the race to become the city’s next mayor.…
06.08.20
Close