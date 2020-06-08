Local
Mass Transit Resuming Some Service As Coronavirus Restrictions Are Loosened

MTA Link Bus

Source: Cheryl Fields / ATU Local 1300

More transit options are available for Maryland commuters as the state enters stage 2 of its coronavirus recovery plan.

MARC trains are now operating on their “R” schedules “with limited supplemental service for the Penn, Camden, and Brunswick Lines.”

Commuter bus service will begin operating on the “S” schedule on all routes except Route 201, which will stay on its odd-numbered trip schedule.

The MTA is also honoring monthly passes form April for all of June.

Riders are still required to wear masks and are encouraged to only use transit for essential travel.

Click here for the latest route changes.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Close