Some MVA Branches To Partially Open By Appointment Only For A Limited Time

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will reopen Monday by appointment only at select branch offices on a limited basis.

Allegany County – Cumberland

Anne Arundel County – Glen Burnie

Baltimore City – Reisterstown Road

Baltimore County – Essex

Carroll County – Westminster

Cecil County – Elkton

Charles County – Waldorf

Frederick County – Frederick

Harford County – Bel Air

Howard County – Columbia

Montgomery County – Gaithersburg and White Oak

Prince George’s County – Largo

St. Mary’s County – Loveville

Talbot County – Easton

Washington County – Hagerstown

Wicomico County – Salisbury

The MVA will implement new procedures and guidelines, including face covering requirements, safeguard dividers and social distancing measures.

Customers are reminded that Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order authorizing an extension of all driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations that expire or are eligible for renewal during the state of emergency. As a result, those documents will not expire until 30 days after the state of emergency has been lifted.

All vehicle registration transactions should be completed through the MVA eStore, self-service kiosk or by mail.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

