Local
HomeLocal

Some MVA Branches To Partially Open By Appointment Only For A Limited Time

Maryland State Flag

Source: chokkicx / Getty

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will reopen Monday by appointment only at select branch offices on a limited basis.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Allegany CountyCumberland

Anne Arundel County Glen Burnie

Baltimore CityReisterstown Road

Baltimore CountyEssex

Carroll County Westminster

Cecil County Elkton

Charles CountyWaldorf

Frederick CountyFrederick

Harford CountyBel Air

Howard CountyColumbia

Montgomery CountyGaithersburg and White Oak

Prince George’s CountyLargo

St. Mary’s CountyLoveville

Talbot County Easton

Washington CountyHagerstown

Wicomico CountySalisbury

The MVA will implement new procedures and guidelines, including face covering requirements, safeguard dividers and social distancing measures.

Customers are reminded that Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order authorizing an extension of all driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations that expire or are eligible for renewal during the state of emergency. As a result, those documents will not expire until 30 days after the state of emergency has been lifted.

All vehicle registration transactions should be completed through the MVA eStore, self-service kiosk or by mail.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

 

 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Some MVA Branches To Partially Open By Appointment Only For A Limited Time  was originally published on 92q.com

Maryland MVA

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.04.20
City Council Protest
Baltimore Police Officers Link Arms With Protestors During…

Peaceful protests resumed around Maryland Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man killed by…
06.04.20
Some MVA Branches To Partially Open By Appointment…

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will reopen Monday by appointment only at select branch offices on a limited basis. Allegany…
06.04.20
Close