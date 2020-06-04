Some MVA Branches To Partially Open By Appointment Only For A Limited Time

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will reopen Monday by appointment only at select branch offices on a limited basis.
Allegany County – Cumberland
Anne Arundel County – Glen Burnie
Baltimore City – Reisterstown Road
Baltimore County – Essex
Carroll County – Westminster
Cecil County – Elkton
Charles County – Waldorf
Frederick County – Frederick
Harford County – Bel Air
Howard County – Columbia
Montgomery County – Gaithersburg and White Oak
Prince George’s County – Largo
St. Mary’s County – Loveville
Talbot County – Easton
Washington County – Hagerstown
Wicomico County – Salisbury
The MVA will implement new procedures and guidelines, including face covering requirements, safeguard dividers and social distancing measures.
Customers are reminded that Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order authorizing an extension of all driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations that expire or are eligible for renewal during the state of emergency. As a result, those documents will not expire until 30 days after the state of emergency has been lifted.
All vehicle registration transactions should be completed through the MVA eStore, self-service kiosk or by mail.
