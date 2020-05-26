Local
HomeLocal

Poll: More Than 60% Of Marylanders Agree With Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

Sold out sign for hand sanitizer and face masks outside shop during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

Source: Andrew Merry / Getty

A new poll found more than 60% of Marylanders think restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus “have been about right.”

The Gonzales poll found 63 percent of Marylanders felt the restrictions were about right while 22% said they went too far.

Sixty-four percent of respondents said stay-at-home measures have been worth it while 22% said they caused more harm than good.

See Also: At Least 4 Cases Of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Linked To Coronavirus Reported in Maryland

See Also: Maryland Set To Offer Appointment-Free Coronavirus Testing This Week

Read More: CBS Baltimore 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

coronavirus

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 47K Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maryland,…

As of Friday, there are now 44,424 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
05.26.20
Sold out sign for hand sanitizer and face masks outside shop during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
Poll: More Than 60% Of Marylanders Agree With…

A new poll found more than 60% of Marylanders think restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the…
05.26.20
The case just got serious
Baltimore Police Commissioner Pleading For Tips After Violent…

A series of shootings left eight people dead and several others injured across Baltimore over the holiday weekend. These incidents…
05.26.20
Close