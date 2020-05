Poll: More Than 60% Of Marylanders Agree With Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

A new poll found more than 60% of Marylanders think restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus “have been about right.”

The Gonzales poll found 63 percent of Marylanders felt the restrictions were about right while 22% said they went too far.

Sixty-four percent of respondents said stay-at-home measures have been worth it while 22% said they caused more harm than good.

See Also: At Least 4 Cases Of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Linked To Coronavirus Reported in Maryland

See Also: Maryland Set To Offer Appointment-Free Coronavirus Testing This Week

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: