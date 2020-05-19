Local
HomeLocal

Police Investigate Shooting Of 14-Year-Old In Northwest Baltimore

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

A 14-year-old boy was shot Monday night around 11:53 p.m. in Northwest Baltimore’s Park Circle neigborhood.

City police were called Monday to the 3600 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a shooting and discovered the teen suffering from severe gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Northwest District homicide detectives asks anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2466.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

 

Police Investigate Shooting Of 14-Year-Old In Northwest Baltimore  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
15-Year-Old Baltimore Girl May Have Died From Coronavirus

A 15-year-old girl from Baltimore may be Maryland’s youngest victim of COVID-19. Daryana Dyson was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital…
05.19.20
Police Investigate Shooting Of 14-Year-Old In Northwest Baltimore

A 14-year-old boy was shot Monday night around 11:53 p.m. in Northwest Baltimore’s Park Circle neigborhood. City police were called…
05.19.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
More Than 41.5K Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maryland,…

As of Tuesday, there are now 41,546 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. Cases jumped by more than 1,700 in…
05.19.20
Close