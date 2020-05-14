The Governor announced that Maryland would begin Stage 1 of reopening the state on Friday May 15 at 5pm, but Baltimore City & County Leaders are still deciding whether to keep Coronavirus restrictions in place.

Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released joint statements saying they would announce their decision on reopening today May 14, 2020 .

“Baltimore County and Baltimore City are two of those jurisdictions that have been hardest hit,” said Johnny O, when talking about the pending decision. “We absolutely want and need to see more to reopen safely,” said Olszewski.

The statement acknowledged a decision may not be a welcome one to all residents.

Baltimore City & County Deciding Whether To Leave Restrictions In Place was originally published on 92q.com

