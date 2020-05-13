Local
Gov. Hogan To Relax Some Restrictions, But Mayor Young And Others May Not

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to announce today relaxing of some restrictions on business and gatherings, but Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is not comfortable reopening.

As part of his three-stage plan to reopen the economy, Hogan last week began to loosen some restrictions, including permitting elective medical procedures and recreational activities such as boating and golfing.

The next steps in the first stage of the governor’s reopening plan include reopening certain small businesses, curbside services, limited-attendance outdoor religious services, limited outdoor fitness classes and car washes.

Young said not all county executives “feel comfortable” yet with reopening.

The leaders of Maryland’s eight largest counties will make reopening decisions jointly, Young said, and make sure any “phased-in opening is coordinated with all of us.”

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

Gov. Larry Hogan

