Mail-In Ballots For June 2nd Presidential Primary Coming This Week

The state board of elections said Maryland voters should be on the lookout for mail-in ballots for the June 2 presidential primary election this week.

The ballots started arriving Thursday and will continue coming in over the next two weeks.

“We are asking all Maryland voters to be on the lookout for their mail-in ballot for the June 2nd primary election and to vote-by-mail if possible,” said Linda Lamone, Maryland Administrator of Elections. “Voting by mail is safe, secure and free. There is no postage required. Voters simply need to fill out their ballot, sign the oath on the envelope, and place it back in the mail.”

Ballots for voters in Baltimore City and Baltimore and Howard counties will be mailed next week.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: