Local
HomeLocal

Mail-In Ballots For June 2nd Presidential Primary Coming This Week

Marylands 7th Congressional District

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

The state board of elections said Maryland voters should be on the lookout for mail-in ballots for the June 2 presidential primary election this week.

The ballots started arriving Thursday and will continue coming in over the next two weeks.

“We are asking all Maryland voters to be on the lookout for their mail-in ballot for the June 2nd primary election and to vote-by-mail if possible,” said Linda Lamone, Maryland Administrator of Elections. “Voting by mail is safe, secure and free. There is no postage required. Voters simply need to fill out their ballot, sign the oath on the envelope, and place it back in the mail.”

Ballots for voters in Baltimore City and Baltimore and Howard counties will be mailed next week.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Loyola University Maryland , Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Marylands 7th Congressional District
Mail-In Ballots For June 2nd Presidential Primary Coming…

The state board of elections said Maryland voters should be on the lookout for mail-in ballots for the June 2…
05.04.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Maryland Lawmakers Announced Federal Funding To Help Fight…

The Maryland congressional delegation announced Friday the approval of new federal resources to aid in the COVID-19 response. The funds…
05.01.20
Coronavirus breaking news
There Are Now More Than 23,000 Positive Cases…

As of Friday, there are now 23,472 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
05.01.20
Close