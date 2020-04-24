2 New Coronavirus Testing Sites To Open In Baltimore County

A pair of new coronavirus testing sites will open in Baltimore County next week.
It comes after the county opened a testing site at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium just last week.
Beginning on April 27, county residents can be tested here:
Liberty Family Resource Center, 3525 Resource Drive | Randallstown, MD 21133
Mondays by appointment only – Approximately 20 appointments per day
Maryland Vehicle Emissions Program (VEIP), 11510 Cronridge Drive | Owings Mills, MD 21117
Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment only – Approximately 75 appointments per day
Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, 2200 York Road | Timonium, MD 21093
Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only – Approximately 75 appointments per day
To get tested, patients must first get authorization from a healthcare provider. Once authorization is obtained, the person to be tested must schedule an appointment using the state-designated Chesapeake Regional Information System (CRISP).
Tested individuals will receive post-test instructions at the clinic and most test results will be available within two days. People arriving at any of these sites without an order from a healthcare provider and a pre-scheduled appointment will not be tested.
People coming for testing are asked to adhere to recommendations and safety guidelines, including wearing face coverings, observing social distancing, and following post-test instructions received at the sites.
For questions and additional information, call the Baltimore County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 410-887-3816.
Source: CBS Baltimore
