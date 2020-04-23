Local
HomeLocal

Johns Hopkins University Expects To Make Lay-Offs And Pay Cuts

Johns Hopkins University

Source: Jason Lingo / Getty

Johns Hopkins University is planning pay cuts and lay off to employees because of the financial hit due to Covid-19.

The university president said it’s expecting to furlough and lay off employees because of the money lost during this pandemic.

JHU expects to lose more than $100 million by the end of June. The cuts will have no impact on its data-gathering and research on COVID-19.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

Johns Hopkins University Expects To Make Lay-Offs And Pay Cuts  was originally published on 92q.com

johns hopkins university

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Maryland governor responds after Trump calls him out during coronavirus briefing
Gov. Hogan To Announce Plan To Reopen State

On Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan will announce Maryland’s Roadmap To Recovery plan. The plan will outline how Maryland will reopen…
04.23.20
Coronavirus breaking news
There Are Now Nearly 16,000 Positive Cases Of…

As of Thursday, there are now 15,737 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s up by almost 1,000 in one…
04.23.20
Johns Hopkins University Expects To Make Lay-Offs And…

Johns Hopkins University is planning pay cuts and lay off to employees because of the financial hit due to Covid-19.…
04.23.20
Close