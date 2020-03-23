Church Services Move To Radio and Live Streaming Due To COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, local churches around the Baltimore area are deciding to hold their church services on local radio, social media and through online video streaming. New Shiloh Baptist Church will be holding their church service every Sunday at 11 a.m. on Magic 95.5 FM. New Shiloh’s 11 a.m. Sunday service can also be heard online at the Magic 95.5 FM website. Additional church services can also be heard on Praise 106.1 FM or you can listen online at the Praise 106.1 FM website. There are also church services being broadcast on Spirit 1400 AM and can also be heard online at the Spirit 1400 AM website. Please check the broadcast stations website for the available church broadcast services and scheduled times. Below are the links to churches holding services through social media or through online livestreaming:
A New Beginning Christian Church – Baltimore
Abundant Life Church – Baltimore
Antioch, The Apostolic Church – Arnold and Baltimore
Ark & Dove Presbyterian – Odenton
Arlington Baptist Church – Baltimore
Arundel Christian Church – Glen Burnie
Atonement Lutheran Church – Parkville
Baltimore Inner City Church of Christ
Berea Temple Baltimore (Seventh Day Adventist)
Bethel Baptist Church – Ferndale/Glen Burnie
Bridgeway Community Church – Owings Mills
Calvary Baptist Church – Bel Air
Calvary Baptist Church – Dundalk
Calvary Baptist Church – Westminster
Calvary Chapel of Anne Arundel County
Cedar Ridge Community Church – Spencerville
Celebration Church at Columbia
Central Christian Church – White Marsh
Chesapeake Christian Fellowship – Davidsonville
Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church – Columbia
Church of Christ at Woodlawn Park – Woodlawn
City Harbor Church — Baltimore
Columbia Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church – Columbia
Columbia United Christian Church – Columbia
Community Christian Church – White Marsh
Crossroads Community Church – Westminster
Crosswind Church – Westminster
Divinity Lutheran Church – Towson
Dundalk Presbyterian Church – Dundalk
East Baltimore Church of Christ
Empowerment Temple – Baltimore
Faith Christian Center Church – Baltimore
First Baptist Church – Crofton
First Presbyterian Church of Howard County
Fork Christian Church – Kingsville
Glen Mar United Methodist Church – Ellicott City
Grace Community Church – Fulton
Grace Community Church — Kingsville
Grace Fellowship Church – Timonium
Grace Point Presbyterian Church – Severn
Halethorpe Community Church – Halethorpe
Hampden United Methodist Church – Baltimore
Hope Assembly of God – Ellicott City
Hunt Valley Church – Hunt Valley
Immanuel Baptist Church – Baltimore
Kingdom Builders COGIC — Hanover
Lifepoint Church – Reisterstown
Life Source Church – Perry Hall
Lighthouse Church – Glen Burnie
Living Hope Ministries – Jacksonville
Loch Raven Presbyterian Church – Baltimore
Make Plains, Jesus Ministries – Pasadena
Morning Star Baptist Church – Woodlawn
Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Faith Church – Baltimore
Mountain Christian Church — Harford County
New Harvest Ministries – Baltimore
New Psalmist Baptist Church – Baltimore
New Shiloh Baptist Church – Baltimore
North Carroll Cooperative Parish
Redemption City Church – Baltimore
Refuge Way of the Cross Church – Baltimore
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church – Linthicum
St. Stephen Church – Kingsville
Towson Unitarian Universalist Church – Lutherville
Village Church Hampden — Baltimore
Westminster Baptist Church – Westminster
Woodlawn Park Church of Christ
If your church is not listed above please contact me directly at Radio One Baltimore for your churches online service link can be added at jarodriguez@radio-one.com
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore