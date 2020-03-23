Church Services Move To Radio and Live Streaming Due To COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, local churches around the Baltimore area are deciding to hold their church services on local radio, social media and through online video streaming. New Shiloh Baptist Church will be holding their church service every Sunday at 11 a.m. on Magic 95.5 FM. New Shiloh’s 11 a.m. Sunday service can also be heard online at the Magic 95.5 FM website. Additional church services can also be heard on Praise 106.1 FM or you can listen online at the Praise 106.1 FM website. There are also church services being broadcast on Spirit 1400 AM and can also be heard online at the Spirit 1400 AM website. Please check the broadcast stations website for the available church broadcast services and scheduled times. Below are the links to churches holding services through social media or through online livestreaming:

A New Beginning Christian Church – Baltimore

Abundant Life Church – Baltimore

Antioch, The Apostolic Church – Arnold and Baltimore

Archdiocese of Baltimore

Ark & Dove Presbyterian – Odenton

Arlington Baptist Church – Baltimore

Arundel Christian Church – Glen Burnie

Atonement Lutheran Church – Parkville

Baltimore Inner City Church of Christ

Berea Temple Baltimore (Seventh Day Adventist)

Bethel AME Church – Baltimore

Bethel Baptist Church – Ferndale/Glen Burnie

The Bridge — Stevensville

Bridgeway Community Church – Owings Mills

Calvary Baptist Church – Bel Air

Calvary Baptist Church – Dundalk

Calvary Baptist Church – Westminster

Calvary Chapel of Anne Arundel County

Cedar Ridge Community Church – Spencerville

Celebration Church at Columbia

Central Christian Church – White Marsh

Chesapeake Christian Fellowship – Davidsonville

Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church – Columbia

Church at Severn Run – Severn

Church of Christ at Woodlawn Park – Woodlawn

Church of the Nativity

City Harbor Church — Baltimore

Columbia Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church – Columbia

Columbia United Christian Church – Columbia

Community Christian Church – White Marsh

Cornerstone Church – Bowie

Crossroads Community Church – Westminster

Crosswind Church – Westminster

Destiny Church – Columbia

Divinity Lutheran Church – Towson

DreamLife Worship Center

Dundalk Presbyterian Church – Dundalk

East Baltimore Church of Christ

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Empowerment Temple – Baltimore

Episcopal Diocese of Maryland

Faith Christian Center Church – Baltimore

First Apostolic Faith Church

First Baptist Church – Crofton

First Presbyterian Church of Howard County

Fork Christian Church – Kingsville

Freedom Church – Bel Air

Freedom Church – Westminster

Glen Mar United Methodist Church – Ellicott City

Grace Community Church – Fulton

Grace Community Church — Kingsville

Grace Fellowship Church – Timonium

Grace Point Presbyterian Church – Severn

Greater Grace World Outreach

Halethorpe Community Church – Halethorpe

Hampden United Methodist Church – Baltimore

Harvest Christian Ministries

Hope Assembly of God – Ellicott City

Hunt Valley Baptist Church

Hunt Valley Church – Hunt Valley

Immanuel Baptist Church – Baltimore

Kingdom Builders COGIC — Hanover

Lifepoint Church – Reisterstown

Life Source Church – Perry Hall

Lighthouse Church – Glen Burnie

Living Hope Ministries – Jacksonville

Loch Raven Presbyterian Church – Baltimore

Make Plains, Jesus Ministries – Pasadena

The Mix Church – Baltimore

Morning Star Baptist Church – Woodlawn

Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Faith Church – Baltimore

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Mountain Christian Church — Harford County

New Harvest Ministries – Baltimore

New Psalmist Baptist Church – Baltimore

New Shiloh Baptist Church – Baltimore

North Carroll Cooperative Parish

Redemption City Church – Baltimore

Refuge Way of the Cross Church – Baltimore

Rock City Church

St. Philip Neri Catholic Church – Linthicum

St. Stephen Church – Kingsville

Towson Unitarian Universalist Church – Lutherville

Uproar Church

Village Church Hampden — Baltimore

Westminster Baptist Church – Westminster

Woodlawn Park Church of Christ

If your church is not listed above please contact me directly at Radio One Baltimore for your churches online service link can be added at jarodriguez@radio-one.com

