Baltimore County Man Is 2nd Person to Die From Coronavirus in Maryland

Maryland recorded its second coronavirus death Friday.

According to Gov. Larry Hogan, the Baltimore County man, like the first Prince George’s County victim, was in his 60s and had underlying medical issues.

“As the number of positive cases in Maryland continues to dramatically rise, we need everyone to take this seriously. This is a public health crisis like nothing we have ever faced before—we are all in this together, and we will get through this together,” Hogan said.

Source: WBAL-TV

