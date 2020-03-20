For students in the University System of Maryland, it has been decided that classes will be completed online due to the ongoing coronavirus threat. This affects the over 100,000 students.

The decision was made by USM Chancellor Jay A. Perman under the strong urging of Governor Larry Hogan. All undergraduate face-to-face instruction will be moved to remote instruction for the remainder of the school year. It is up to each individual institution to formalize a plan that allows students to complete their work and fulfill their requirements.

Additionally, Chancellor Perman addressed commencement ceremonies for USM schools by saying “USM universities will not be holding traditional. in-person commencement ceremonies” and encouraged universities to be “creative” in how they celebrate their graduates.

Perman also stated that universities are united in their support of refunding room and board on a prorated basis. Individual schools will make public how students will be compensated and when for thing like housing and meals.

University System Of Maryland To Move To Remote Instruction For Remainder Of Semester was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Maurette Brown Clark Posted 9 hours ago

