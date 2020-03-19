Local
Baltimore’s Mayor Wants Guns Put Down To Preserve Hospital Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Mayor Jack Young

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young wants residents to put the guns down and heed orders to stay home as the state deals with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple people were shot Tuesday night in the Madison Park neighborhood and there was another shooting this past weekend after Baltimore city recorded its first coronavirus patient. There are now 5 cases of coronavirus in the city as of Wednesday.

Young said Wednesday hospital beds are needed to treat positive COVID-19 patients and not for senseless violence.

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

