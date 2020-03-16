Free Meals For Children While Schools Closed For Coronavirus- Where To Go

A number of public school systems across Maryland announced Friday they will provide free lunches for students while schools are closed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns. Gov. Larry Hogan closed all public schools in the state from March 16 to March 27.

Baltimore City schools will operate emergency food distribution sites across the city.The sites will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free meals will be available for students ages 18 and under, as well as people with disabilities over the age of 18 who participate in school programs. Food provided will be for take-out only.

Food distribution sites in Baltimore City:

Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy

Dorothy I. Height Elementary School

Alexander Hamilton Elementary School

The Historic Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School

Yorkwood Elementary School

John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School

Arlington Elementary School

Beechfield Elementary/Middle School

Sinclair Lane Elementary School

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

In Baltimore County, meals will be provided from 11am – 1pm at the following sites:

Southwest Area:

Arbutus Elementary School

Baltimore Highlands Elementary School

Deer Park Middle School

Milbrook Elementary School

Johnnycake Elementary School

Lansdowne High School

New Town High School

Riverview Elementary School

Westchester Elementary School

Winfield Elementary School

Southeast Area:

Battle Grove Elementary School

Chesapeake High School

Deep Creek Middle School

Dundalk Elementary School

Dundalk High School

Hawthorne Elementary School

Logan Elementary School

Sandy Plains Elementary School

Stemmers Run Middle School

Sussex Elementary School

Northwest Area:

Featherbed Lane Elementary School

Glyndon Elementary School

Owings Mills Elementary School

Scotts Branch Elementary School

Woodlawn Middle School

Northeast/Central Area:

Elmwood Elementary School

Halstead Academy

Middle River Middle School

Oakleigh Elementary School

Padonia Elementary School

Parkville High School

Pleasant Plains Elementary School

For other school districts (Anne Arundel, Harford, Howard, etc.), please visit your school system websites for specific information and details.

We don’t want any child to have to go without food during this unchartered time in our world.

