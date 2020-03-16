Free Meals For Children While Schools Closed For Coronavirus- Where To Go

A number of public school systems across Maryland announced Friday they will provide free lunches for students while schools are closed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns. Gov. Larry Hogan closed all public schools in the state from March 16 to March 27.
Baltimore City schools will operate emergency food distribution sites across the city.The sites will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free meals will be available for students ages 18 and under, as well as people with disabilities over the age of 18 who participate in school programs. Food provided will be for take-out only.
Food distribution sites in Baltimore City:
Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy
Dorothy I. Height Elementary School
Alexander Hamilton Elementary School
The Historic Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School
Yorkwood Elementary School
John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School
Arlington Elementary School
Beechfield Elementary/Middle School
Sinclair Lane Elementary School
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
In Baltimore County, meals will be provided from 11am – 1pm at the following sites:
Southwest Area:
Arbutus Elementary School
Baltimore Highlands Elementary School
Deer Park Middle School
Milbrook Elementary School
Johnnycake Elementary School
Lansdowne High School
New Town High School
Riverview Elementary School
Westchester Elementary School
Winfield Elementary School
Southeast Area:
Battle Grove Elementary School
Chesapeake High School
Deep Creek Middle School
Dundalk Elementary School
Dundalk High School
Hawthorne Elementary School
Logan Elementary School
Sandy Plains Elementary School
Stemmers Run Middle School
Sussex Elementary School
Northwest Area:
Featherbed Lane Elementary School
Glyndon Elementary School
Owings Mills Elementary School
Scotts Branch Elementary School
Woodlawn Middle School
Northeast/Central Area:
Elmwood Elementary School
Halstead Academy
Middle River Middle School
Oakleigh Elementary School
Padonia Elementary School
Parkville High School
Pleasant Plains Elementary School
For other school districts (Anne Arundel, Harford, Howard, etc.), please visit your school system websites for specific information and details.
We don’t want any child to have to go without food during this unchartered time in our world.
