Loyola University Maryland Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Loyola University Maryland student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Another student is awaiting test results, they confirmed Sunday evening.

University President Rev. Brian Linnane said both students are making a good recovery at home.

“This news, difficult as it is to receive, is a tangible reminder of why we have taken the steps we have taken and put the policies in place that we are implementing.” He said.

There are more than 30 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

Close