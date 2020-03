More than 50 people have be killed to violence in Baltimore during the 1st three months of 2020.

Baltimore’s 50th homicide happened Friday night and is on track to surpass 300 homicides for the fifth year in a row.

Community Activist Tyree Colin said, “This city was never like this, even when it was at its worst.”

Baltimore’s Homicide Rate Over 50 For The First Three Months Of 2020 was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted 5 hours ago

