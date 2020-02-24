Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

HBCU Spotlight: University of the Virgin Islands

University of the Virgin Islands

 

Mission Statement:

The University of the Virgin Islands’ mission is to educate and empower the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Caribbean and the world through an environment that promotes creativity, innovation and excellence in teaching, student learning, research, and community engagement.

Notable Alumni: Among the many accomplished former UVI students are two Rhodes Scholars and a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist.

Mascot: The Buccaneer

Enrollment: 2,500 students

 

learn more: https://uvi.edu/

HBCU Spotlight: University of the Virgin Islands  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Black History Month

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Cordons remain in place at the scene of a shooting in Haringey, north London, that left a man in his 20s fighting for his life in hospital
Patterson High School Student Arrested With Loaded Gun

Baltimore police arrested a Patterson High School student Monday after he brought a loaded gun to school. The incident sent…
02.25.20
144th Preakness
Bill To Redevelop Pimlico Race Course Scheduled For…

A bill that would pay for costly repairs at Pimlico Race Course is scheduled for a hearing before state lawmakers.…
02.25.20
Film animal trainer
Lawmakers Considering Bill That Would Make Declawing Cats…

Maryland lawmakers are considering a measure that would make it illegal for veterinarians to declaw cats. There would be an…
02.25.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close