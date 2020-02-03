Local
HomeLocal

Johns Hopkins Freshman Found Dead in Dorm

John Hopkins

Source: John Hopkins / John Hopkins

Baltimore City Police are investigating after a Johns Hopkins student was found dead on campus Saturday night.

Officers found the student in a dorm on the 3500 block of N. Charles Street at around 8 p.m. after she stop breathing.

She was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives are investigating the incident as a suspicious death as there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Johns Hopkins Univeristy released a statement about the student’s death Sunday afternoon:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a first-year student on campus on Saturday, Feb. 1. The student’s family has been notified, and the University is providing support to them during this incredibly difficult time. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends for this devastating loss.” the school said in a statement Sunday.

The university is making counseling resources available for the student body.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

johns hopkins university

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
A voter casts their ballot at Williamstown Primary School in Melbourne, during t
What You Need To Know Before Tuesday’s Special…

A special primary election is being held for Maryland’s 7th district Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by the…
02.03.20
John Hopkins
Johns Hopkins Freshman Found Dead in Dorm

Baltimore City Police are investigating after a Johns Hopkins student was found dead on campus Saturday night. Officers found the…
02.03.20
US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM
Baltimore City Officer Bit By Dog While On…

A Baltimore City Police officer is recovering after a dog bit them in the face Saturday. It happened as the…
02.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close