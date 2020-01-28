Local
Bar Louie Files For Bankruptcy, Closes Owings Mills Location

Miami, Bar Louie restaurant

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Bar Louie announced Monday its filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, closing dozens of locations, including the one in Owings Mills.

The company said that restaurants will operate in the “normal course of business” and expects to emerge from bankruptcy within 90 days.

Bar Louie began in Chicago in 1990 before opening locations in 26 states. It has more than 90 locations across the United States, including two in Maryland.

It recently shuttered 38 underperforming locations to “strengthen its operational and financial position.”

