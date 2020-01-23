Local
School Construction Bill Scheduled for Hearing

A bill that would provide more money for school construction throughout Maryland is scheduled for a hearing in Annapolis.

The measure known as the “Built to Learn Act.”

Under the plan, $2.2 billion in additional funding would go to school construction over several years.

It would be financed by bonds through the Maryland Stadium Authority. The debt would be paid by $125 million annually from casino revenue that goes to the state for education.

The proposal is separate from a plan to spend billions of dollars over the next decade for needs inside the classroom.

01.23.20
