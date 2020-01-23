School Construction Bill Scheduled for Hearing

A bill that would provide more money for school construction throughout Maryland is scheduled for a hearing in Annapolis.
The measure known as the “Built to Learn Act.”
Under the plan, $2.2 billion in additional funding would go to school construction over several years.
It would be financed by bonds through the Maryland Stadium Authority. The debt would be paid by $125 million annually from casino revenue that goes to the state for education.
The proposal is separate from a plan to spend billions of dollars over the next decade for needs inside the classroom.
