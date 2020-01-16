New Bills Could Help Veterans Go to College & Find Jobs

Legislation announced Wednesday aims to help Maryland veterans and their families.

The proposals released by Gov. Larry Hogan will increase benefits related to schooling, jobs and even tax relief.

“We will be expanding the Maryland National Guard state tuition assistance program in order to provide up to 100 percent of the cost of any in-state tuition,” Hogan said. “No matter your age, all of your military retirement will be exempt from the state tax.”

The state legislature will have to review and pass these new military proposals before they can become made law.

Source: CBS Baltimore

