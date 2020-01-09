Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Kids Killed in Car Crash, GoFundMe Set Up

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

A community is mourning the death of a Baltimore County kindergartner and first-grader. The kids were killed in a fatal car crash along Eastern Boulevard this week.

Their mother and 9-year-old sibling are still recovering.

The family was hit by car while at Eastern Boulevard and Orville Avenue on Monday. The driver stayed at the scene.

“All students, especially when they’re that young, grieve differently and process information differently so we are doing everything we can to help the students who knew the students who passed away,” said Brandon Oland, with Baltimore County Public Schools.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family. You can donate by clicking here.

Police said it will take several weeks before their investigation into the crash is complete.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

baltimore county

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM
New Video Shows Gunman Behind Fatal Shooting Of…

Baltimore City Police shared new surveillance video that shows the gunman behind the fatal shooting of Sean Davis. Davis, better…
01.09.20
Columbus Police Car
Baltimore County Kids Killed in Car Crash, GoFundMe…

A community is mourning the death of a Baltimore County kindergartner and first-grader. The kids were killed in a fatal…
01.09.20
Md. man sentenced to more than 5 years for taking government documents from NSA
Report: Maryland Missile Detection System Warned U.S. Troops…

A real-time missile detection system based out of Fort Meade, Maryland warned U.S. troops about the Iranian strike before it…
01.09.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close