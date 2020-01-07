Local
Schools in Baltimore County, Howard County Closing Early Due to Forthcoming Snow

Snow on tree

Source: Rebecca Smith / Getty

Several school districts are shutting down Tuesday, January 7 as snow is forecasted to enter the area.

Baltimore city is expected to see a slushy mess while 1-2 inches of snow will cover out west.

  •  Baltimore County Public Schools (2 hours early)
  • Carroll County Public Schools (2 hours early)
  • Frederick County Public Schools (2 hours early)
  • Howard County Public Schools (3 hours early)
  • Maryland School for the Deaf (closing at noon)
  • Montgomery County Public Schools (2 and 1.5 hours early depending on the school)

Source: CBS Baltimore

