Schools in Baltimore County, Howard County Closing Early Due to Forthcoming Snow

Several school districts are shutting down Tuesday, January 7 as snow is forecasted to enter the area.
Baltimore city is expected to see a slushy mess while 1-2 inches of snow will cover out west.
- Baltimore County Public Schools (2 hours early)
- Carroll County Public Schools (2 hours early)
- Frederick County Public Schools (2 hours early)
- Howard County Public Schools (3 hours early)
- Maryland School for the Deaf (closing at noon)
- Montgomery County Public Schools (2 and 1.5 hours early depending on the school)
Source: CBS Baltimore
