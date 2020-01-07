Schools in Baltimore County, Howard County Closing Early Due to Forthcoming Snow

Several school districts are shutting down Tuesday, January 7 as snow is forecasted to enter the area.

Baltimore city is expected to see a slushy mess while 1-2 inches of snow will cover out west.

Baltimore County Public Schools (2 hours early)

Carroll County Public Schools (2 hours early)

Frederick County Public Schools (2 hours early)

Howard County Public Schools (3 hours early)

Maryland School for the Deaf (closing at noon)

Montgomery County Public Schools (2 and 1.5 hours early depending on the school)

Source: CBS Baltimore

