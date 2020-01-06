Local
Baltimore Area Schools To Close For Special Election For Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Seat

Several schools in Maryland’s 7th congressional district will be closed on February 4 as voters head to the polls for a primary election to replace the late Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Baltimore County School said classes with be canceled because many schools serve as polling place. Schools will close district-wide for the general election on April 28.

In Baltimore City, schools in the 7th congressional district that serve as polling places will also not have class on February 4. You can find that information on the website.

Schools across the city will be closed for the general election.

Public schools in Howard County will also be closed for both the primary and general elections, according to the district’s website.

Thirty-two candidates will appear on the ballot in the primary election.

Source: CBS Baltimore

