Mayor Young to Approve Proposal to Rename Courthouse After Elijah Cummings

Local Leaders Address Residents On Streets Of Baltimore In Wake Of Major Unrest

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Baltimore city leaders are a step closer to renaming the Courthouse East Building after the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The ordinance was introduced in late October, more than a week after Cummings died on the 17th of that month. The longtime congressman, who represented parts of Baltimore, Baltimore County and Howard County, was 68.

It now goes to Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s desk for a signature. He’s expected to sign it.

After that, the building will be known as the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse.

Meanwhile, 32 candidates are seeking to replace Cummings in the House of Representatives, including his widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

A primary election is scheduled for February 4 and the general election is set for April 28.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore , Rep. Elijah Cummings

