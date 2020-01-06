Local
Flu Kills 4 People In Maryland As The Virus Continues To Spread Nationwide

The flu season is in full effect with a spike in Nationwide.

Maryland saw an increase in outpatient visits to Maryland emergency departments in the last week of 2019. A total of four people have died from the flu in the state, according to Maryland Health Department.

The groups most at risk of the flu are older adults, very young children, pregnant women and those with certain chronic medical conditions, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of the flu include:

• Fever or feeling feverish/chills (though not everyone with flu will have a fever)

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Muscle or body aches

• Headaches

• Fatigue

• Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

Click here to get more information on the vaccine which covers this strain. It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to provide protection against the flu.

