Baltimore Man Found Dead in Vehicle Riddled With Bullets

Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in it.

Officers made the discovery on the 3400 block of Duvall Avenue just before 6 p.m.. They believe the 26-year-old victim was shot while inside of the car.

Thursday night’s shooting is the second reported homicide of the year in Baltimore. Still, the violence continues as two men were hurt in a West Baltimore shooting the same night.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

