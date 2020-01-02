Local
Newseum Shuts Down, Searching for New Home

The Newseum has officially closed its doors after thousands of people visited the museum for the last time this week.

A lack of funding forced the shut down. Now, its owners are looking for a new home.

The artifacts at the Newseum are being put into storage.

Johns Hopkins University is taking over the building and turning it into a graduate studies facilities.

