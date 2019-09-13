Johns Hopkins Voted One of the Top Ten Universities in the County

Johns Hopkins made the cut! The school was voted one of the 10 best national universities in the country, here is the list of the top 10:
1. Princeton
2. Harvard
3. Columbia
3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
5. Yale
6. Stanford
6. University of Chicago
6. University of Pennsylvania
9. Northwestern
10. Duke
10. Johns Hopkins
As you can see there are quite a few ties, including Hopkins which tied for 10th with Duke University.
All great schools, but we are happy to see Hopkins holding it’s own.
Congratulations!
#weareBaltimore
#Baltimoreproud
