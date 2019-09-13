Johns Hopkins made the cut! The school was voted one of the 10 best national universities in the country, here is the list of the top 10:

1. Princeton

2. Harvard

3. Columbia

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

5. Yale

6. Stanford

6. University of Chicago

6. University of Pennsylvania

9. Northwestern

10. Duke

10. Johns Hopkins

As you can see there are quite a few ties, including Hopkins which tied for 10th with Duke University.

All great schools, but we are happy to see Hopkins holding it’s own.

Congratulations!

#weareBaltimore

#Baltimoreproud

See Also: Johns Hopkins University Launching Center for Psychedelic Research

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Johns Hopkins Voted One of the Top Ten Universities in the County was originally published on www.praisebaltimore.com

Maurette Brown Clark Posted September 13, 2019

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: