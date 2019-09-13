Local
HomeLocal

Johns Hopkins Voted One of the Top Ten Universities in the County

Johns Hopkins Hospital

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

Johns Hopkins made the cut! The school was voted one of the 10 best national universities in the country, here is the list of the top 10:

1. Princeton

2. Harvard

3. Columbia

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

5. Yale

6. Stanford

6. University of Chicago

6. University of Pennsylvania

9. Northwestern

10. Duke

10. Johns Hopkins

As you can see there are quite a few ties, including Hopkins which tied for 10th with Duke University.

All great schools, but we are happy to see Hopkins holding it’s own.

Congratulations!

#weareBaltimore

#Baltimoreproud

See Also: Johns Hopkins University Launching Center for Psychedelic Research

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Johns Hopkins Voted One of the Top Ten Universities in the County was originally published on www.praisebaltimore.com

johns hopkins university

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
John A. Olszewski Jr.
On The LYMS: Baltimore County Executive Johnny “O”…

Baltimore County Executive Johnny “O” Olszewski talks to Larry Young to discuss/explain..the air conditioning in the schools, Chief Diversity Officer,Crime…
09.17.19
General Election - Education
On The LYMS: Baltimore City Councilman Leon Pinkett…

Baltimore City Councilman Leon Pinkett talks with Larry  to announce that he is running for Baltimore City Council President. Part…
09.17.19
Brandon Scott
On The LYMS: Baltimore City Council President Brandon…

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott talks to Larry Young to discuss/explain that he will be running for Baltimore City…
09.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close