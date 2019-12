Baltimore Police are investigating two shootings that took place Thursday night across the city. The first shooting happened around 9:17 p.m. in east Baltimore. Police were called to the 1600 block of E.

Madison Street for a report of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his back.The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:WMAR2News